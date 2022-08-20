Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,169 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Gentex were worth $2,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in Gentex by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,793,008 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $271,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856,036 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Gentex by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,314,445 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $220,058,000 after purchasing an additional 65,579 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in Gentex by 37.9% in the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,332,397 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $155,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,490 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gentex by 8.3% in the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 4,620,345 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $134,775,000 after purchasing an additional 355,407 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in Gentex by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,248,656 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $148,065,000 after purchasing an additional 992,611 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

GNTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Gentex from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet downgraded Gentex from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Gentex from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gentex in a research report on Sunday, July 31st. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on Gentex to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gentex currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX opened at $28.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.07. Gentex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.16 and a fifty-two week high of $37.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Gentex’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

