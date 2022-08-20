Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $2,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $233,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 312.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,117,000 after acquiring an additional 18,168 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 208,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $188.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $205.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Barclays increased their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com lowered Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott Vacations Worldwide has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.80.

VAC stock opened at $147.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $129.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.14. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $110.08 and a 1 year high of $174.74.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.59. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $399,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,532,576. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

