Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $2.26 Million Position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lowered its holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,554 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $2,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sunrun by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,631,513 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,016,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814,952 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 8,432,752 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $289,243,000 after acquiring an additional 772,818 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,644,379 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $227,902,000 after acquiring an additional 244,354 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,144,419 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $210,753,000 after acquiring an additional 130,641 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,164,095 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $142,829,000 after acquiring an additional 653,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 1,458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $32,979.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,095 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,728.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $3,928,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,467,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,429,503.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 1,458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $32,979.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,728.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 453,973 shares of company stock worth $13,729,089. 4.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Sunrun stock opened at $32.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.52 and a beta of 2.29. Sunrun Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.80 and a 1 year high of $60.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.17.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Sunrun from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Sunrun in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Sunrun from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Sunrun from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Sunrun from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunrun has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.47.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

