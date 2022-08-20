Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $2.38 Million Stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,171 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Popular were worth $2,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Popular by 485.0% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Popular during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Popular by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Popular during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Popular during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on BPOP. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Popular to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.60.

Popular Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BPOP opened at $82.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.53. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.91. Popular, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $99.49.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $681.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.27 million. Popular had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 31.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Popular Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.77%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Eli Sepulveda sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total transaction of $405,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,255 shares in the company, valued at $3,183,187.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Popular

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

