Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $2.41 Million Stock Holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,740 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $2,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 277.8% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. 93.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on AYI shares. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Acuity Brands to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. William Blair cut shares of Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $241.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.57.

Acuity Brands Trading Down 1.3 %

AYI stock opened at $184.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.71 and a twelve month high of $224.59. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $168.12 and a 200-day moving average of $175.34.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.50. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

Acuity Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.01%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.47, for a total transaction of $160,787.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,805.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.47, for a total value of $160,787.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,749 shares in the company, valued at $842,805.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 5,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total value of $838,539.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,642,679.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, and RELOC Wiring Solutions brands.

