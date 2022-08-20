Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $2.43 Million Holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $2,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,178,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,143,000. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 380,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 3,579.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 179,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,372,000 after acquiring an additional 174,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EEFT. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $164.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $190.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $174.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Euronet Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.29.

EEFT stock opened at $100.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.20 and a beta of 1.33. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.88 and a 52-week high of $149.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

