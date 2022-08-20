Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $2.54 Million Stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 109,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $2,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,884,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,956,000 after buying an additional 92,393 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,361,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,968,000 after buying an additional 545,966 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,870,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,676,000 after buying an additional 1,341,062 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,407,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,080,000 after purchasing an additional 411,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,336,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,328,000 after purchasing an additional 28,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of Dropbox stock opened at $23.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.50 and its 200 day moving average is $22.37. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $32.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Dropbox had a net margin of 15.19% and a negative return on equity of 94.26%. The firm had revenue of $572.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dropbox news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total transaction of $273,410.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 304,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,390,032.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total value of $273,410.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 304,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,390,032.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total transaction of $289,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,647,257 shares in the company, valued at $31,825,005.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,770 shares of company stock valued at $1,890,215 in the last ninety days. 25.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Dropbox from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Dropbox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

