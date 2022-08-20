Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $2.57 Million Stock Holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,584 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $2,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SON. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Sonoco Products by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,268,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $420,783,000 after purchasing an additional 701,528 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 726.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 725,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,021,000 after acquiring an additional 638,057 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,757,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $391,210,000 after acquiring an additional 557,876 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 1,578.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 313,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,604,000 after acquiring an additional 294,632 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 478.8% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 227,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,147,000 after acquiring an additional 187,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SON opened at $64.78 on Friday. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $51.52 and a twelve month high of $67.06. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.47 and a 200-day moving average of $59.47.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 28.33% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SON has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn cut Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised Sonoco Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com cut Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Sonoco Products to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Sonoco Products to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.57.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Rodger D. Fuller sold 1,898 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $118,681.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,818 shares in the company, valued at $5,241,139.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,673 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $105,399.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,063 shares in the company, valued at $318,969. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Rodger D. Fuller sold 1,898 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $118,681.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 83,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,241,139.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

