Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $2.60 Million Stock Position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $2,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in XPO Logistics by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 7,791 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $166,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after acquiring an additional 5,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPO opened at $56.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.36 and a 200 day moving average of $58.89. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.09 and a 12 month high of $89.96.

XPO Logistics ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.32. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 45.28% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other XPO Logistics news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,061,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total value of $279,216,969.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,300,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,759,674.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 5,117,500 shares of company stock valued at $282,215,408 over the last ninety days. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

XPO has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Susquehanna cut their price target on XPO Logistics from $97.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered XPO Logistics from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on XPO Logistics from $81.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, XPO Logistics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.85.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

