Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $2.64 Million Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $2,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 10,750.0% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Stock Down 2.7 %

ALK stock opened at $45.45 on Friday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.19 and a twelve month high of $63.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.98 and its 200-day moving average is $49.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 1.46.

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.24. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Alaska Air Group from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Alaska Air Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.44.

In related news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total transaction of $93,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,103.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total transaction of $100,042.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,527.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total value of $93,940.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,103.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

