Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Position in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 101,419 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,130 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $2,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lucid Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,884,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,627,000 after acquiring an additional 231,135 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 210.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,296,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,536,000 after buying an additional 3,589,007 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,735,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,183,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,782,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,281,000 after buying an additional 244,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

Lucid Group Stock Performance

Shares of LCID stock opened at 16.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is 18.46 and its 200-day moving average price is 20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 6.75 and a current ratio of 7.59. Lucid Group, Inc. has a one year low of 13.25 and a one year high of 57.75. The firm has a market cap of $28.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 0.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported -0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of -0.44 by 0.11. Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 1,030.53% and a negative return on equity of 34.45%. The firm had revenue of 97.34 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 32.83.

About Lucid Group

(Get Rating)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.