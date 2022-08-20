Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $2,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 2,805,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,283,000 after buying an additional 31,563 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,892,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,552,000 after buying an additional 138,732 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,828,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,633,000 after buying an additional 21,625 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,505,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,572,000 after buying an additional 49,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 1.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 991,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,320,000 after buying an additional 13,655 shares during the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Smartsheet Stock Performance

NYSE SMAR opened at $35.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.76 and a beta of 1.47. Smartsheet Inc has a 1 year low of $27.05 and a 1 year high of $85.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Smartsheet

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.01). Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 33.96% and a negative return on equity of 36.73%. The company had revenue of $168.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. Smartsheet’s quarterly revenue was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Smartsheet news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 5,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $182,038.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,055.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Smartsheet news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 5,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $182,038.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,055.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total transaction of $190,437.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,003 shares in the company, valued at $182,911.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,279 shares of company stock valued at $765,014 in the last three months. 4.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SMAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Smartsheet from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Smartsheet from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Guggenheim began coverage on Smartsheet in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.25.

Smartsheet Profile

(Get Rating)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.