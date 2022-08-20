Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Stock Holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $2,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EHC. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Encompass Health by 83.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Encompass Health in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Encompass Health in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Encompass Health in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Encompass Health news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 20,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $1,088,909.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,477,658.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Stock Performance

NYSE:EHC opened at $52.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Encompass Health Co. has a 52-week low of $44.33 and a 52-week high of $81.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.92 and its 200 day moving average is $61.83.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 6.22%. Encompass Health’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Encompass Health Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on EHC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Encompass Health from $80.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Encompass Health from $83.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Encompass Health from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Stephens cut their price objective on Encompass Health from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Encompass Health from $80.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Encompass Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.70.

Encompass Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

See Also

