Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Stock Position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $2,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GXO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 59,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,383,000 after buying an additional 21,415 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after buying an additional 8,709 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,855,000 after buying an additional 6,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GXO. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $91.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.65.

GXO Logistics stock opened at $47.29 on Friday. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.08 and a 52-week high of $105.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.53 and a 200-day moving average of $59.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 12.25%. As a group, analysts predict that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,167,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total value of $249,848,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,300,701 shares in the company, valued at $62,888,893.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

