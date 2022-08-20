Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 2,731 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $2,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LSTR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 213.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 429,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,891,000 after buying an additional 292,661 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 73.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 612,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,337,000 after buying an additional 259,933 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 694.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 207,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,095,000 after buying an additional 181,121 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Landstar System by 189.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 139,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,989,000 after purchasing an additional 91,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in Landstar System in the first quarter worth about $9,523,000. 98.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 2,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.56, for a total transaction of $448,231.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,787,550.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Landstar System stock opened at $156.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.92. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.15 and a 1-year high of $188.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $149.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.30.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.20). Landstar System had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 51.73%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. Landstar System’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is 10.03%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LSTR. StockNews.com raised shares of Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Landstar System to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $173.00 to $161.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.08.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

