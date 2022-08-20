Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Stock Position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 598 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Bruker were worth $2,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Bruker by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,587,056 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $300,990,000 after buying an additional 296,455 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Bruker by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,933,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $246,143,000 after buying an additional 854,907 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Bruker by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,754,108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $231,097,000 after buying an additional 1,131,375 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bruker by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,078,817 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $174,434,000 after buying an additional 54,367 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bruker by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,893,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $158,917,000 after buying an additional 556,210 shares during the period. 76.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bruker alerts:

Bruker Stock Performance

Shares of BRKR stock opened at $59.71 on Friday. Bruker Co. has a one year low of $55.80 and a one year high of $92.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.15 and its 200 day moving average is $63.77. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Bruker had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 31.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bruker Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bruker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 16th.

Bruker Profile

(Get Rating)

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.