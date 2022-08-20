Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Stock Position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 89,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $2,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of STORE Capital by 8.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 302,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,840,000 after purchasing an additional 23,193 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC grew its position in shares of STORE Capital by 269.5% during the first quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 24,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 17,797 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of STORE Capital during the first quarter valued at about $309,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of STORE Capital by 380.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of STORE Capital by 60.0% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

STORE Capital Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE STOR opened at $28.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 1.14. STORE Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $24.48 and a 1 year high of $36.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.41.

STORE Capital Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is currently 128.33%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered STORE Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 price target on shares of STORE Capital in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

About STORE Capital

(Get Rating)

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.