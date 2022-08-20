Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 2,513 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lowered its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,513 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $2,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in DraftKings by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DKNG shares. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of DraftKings to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DraftKings currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.65.

DKNG opened at $18.14 on Friday. DraftKings Inc. has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $64.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 2.03.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

