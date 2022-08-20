Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 343 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina cut its stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $2,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oshkosh Stock Performance

NYSE:OSK opened at $84.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.81 and its 200 day moving average is $95.07. Oshkosh Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.89 and a fifty-two week high of $125.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 48.01, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.53). Oshkosh had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 83.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Argus assumed coverage on Oshkosh in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Oshkosh from $118.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Oshkosh from $107.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Oshkosh from $117.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.87.

Oshkosh Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

