Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 440 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lowered its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $2,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHK. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 309.4% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MHK. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $162.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.21.

Shares of MHK opened at $118.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.55. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.96 and a 1-year high of $207.79.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 11.71%. Mohawk Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

