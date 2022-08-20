Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 478 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina decreased its holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $2,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RNR. SRB Corp raised its stake in RenaissanceRe by 206.1% in the 4th quarter. SRB Corp now owns 478,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,029,000 after purchasing an additional 322,200 shares in the last quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,633,000. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN raised its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 1,062,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $179,935,000 after buying an additional 153,677 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 590,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $93,597,000 after buying an additional 153,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 170,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,846,000 after buying an additional 78,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RenaissanceRe news, Director Brian Gerald John Gray bought 7,500 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $130.62 per share, with a total value of $979,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,085,375.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RenaissanceRe Price Performance

RNR stock opened at $139.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 0.40. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $124.18 and a 1 year high of $174.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $5.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 19.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.64 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 14.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RenaissanceRe Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is -6.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RNR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of RenaissanceRe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $173.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.67.

RenaissanceRe Profile

(Get Rating)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.