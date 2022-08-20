Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Trims Stock Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina cut its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 78,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $2,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JEF. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 119.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 69.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JEF has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

Insider Transactions at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Price Performance

In related news, Director Thomas W. Jones acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,248,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 55,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,746,574.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, VP Rocco J. Nittoli sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $226,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Thomas W. Jones bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.21 per share, with a total value of $1,248,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,746,574.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JEF opened at $34.09 on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.88 and a 12-month high of $44.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.41.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.19). Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 17.23%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

