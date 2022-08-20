Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. Makes New Investment in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 437,400 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $134,855,000. Microsoft makes up about 8.0% of Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Derbend Asset Management boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Derbend Asset Management now owns 8,275 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 12,750 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 7,580 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,549,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in Microsoft by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 6,465 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSFT. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Microsoft from $352.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $349.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.31.

Microsoft Stock Down 1.4 %

MSFT stock opened at $286.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $241.51 and a one year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $266.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $279.42.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.73%.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.