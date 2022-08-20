Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 512,225 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $9,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMPQ. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 38,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 4,016 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 42,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 7,017 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Umpqua during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 733,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,112,000 after acquiring an additional 103,375 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 75,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 9,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Umpqua alerts:

Umpqua Price Performance

Shares of Umpqua stock opened at $19.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.39. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $15.77 and a 52 week high of $22.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.98.

Umpqua Increases Dividend

Umpqua ( NASDAQ:UMPQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). Umpqua had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 28.88%. The business had revenue of $303.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Umpqua’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This is a boost from Umpqua’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. Umpqua’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UMPQ shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Umpqua to $19.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Umpqua to $19.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Umpqua has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Umpqua news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $87,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 211,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,709,960.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua Profile

(Get Rating)

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.