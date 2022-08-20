Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Stock Position Lifted by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,761 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Umpqua were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Umpqua in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Umpqua in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Umpqua in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Umpqua by 43.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Umpqua in the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,000. 87.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Umpqua

In other news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total value of $87,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 211,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,709,960.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Umpqua Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of UMPQ stock opened at $19.01 on Friday. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $15.77 and a 52-week high of $22.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.35 and a 200-day moving average of $18.39.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). Umpqua had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $303.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Umpqua Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Umpqua’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UMPQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Umpqua to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Umpqua to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Umpqua from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.25.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

