United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in United Community Banks were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in United Community Banks by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,646,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,848,000 after acquiring an additional 395,719 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in United Community Banks by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,004,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,985,000 after acquiring an additional 47,621 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in United Community Banks by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,777,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,831,000 after acquiring an additional 333,009 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in United Community Banks by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,391,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,943,000 after acquiring an additional 279,544 shares during the period. Finally, Snyder Capital Management L P grew its holdings in United Community Banks by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 1,820,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,428,000 after acquiring an additional 5,786 shares during the period. 79.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:UCBI opened at $36.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. United Community Banks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.62 and a fifty-two week high of $39.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.05.

United Community Banks ( NASDAQ:UCBI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.03). United Community Banks had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $212.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UCBI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on United Community Banks from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on United Community Banks to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

