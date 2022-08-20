United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Lowered to “Underperform” at Sanford C. Bernstein

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $269.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $307.00. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 15.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on URI. KeyCorp raised their target price on United Rentals from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on United Rentals from $421.00 to $396.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on United Rentals from $247.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on United Rentals to $400.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $356.27.

United Rentals Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $316.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $278.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $303.32. United Rentals has a 12-month low of $230.54 and a 12-month high of $414.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $7.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $1.29. United Rentals had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.66 earnings per share. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that United Rentals will post 31.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total value of $102,637.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,070 shares in the company, valued at $689,806.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other United Rentals news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total transaction of $102,637.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,070 shares in the company, valued at $689,806.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $317,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,015,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,361 shares of company stock worth $6,142,963 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Rentals

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,905,379,000 after purchasing an additional 186,931 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,450,665 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,936,131,000 after purchasing an additional 59,109 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,693,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $956,818,000 after purchasing an additional 964,105 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,226,642 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $435,716,000 after purchasing an additional 8,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 989,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $351,368,000 after purchasing an additional 70,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

