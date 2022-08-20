USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Stock Holdings Increased by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) by 53.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,253 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in USANA Health Sciences were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 20.2% during the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 11.4% during the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. Institutional investors own 55.72% of the company’s stock.
USANA Health Sciences Stock Performance
USANA Health Sciences stock opened at $70.69 on Friday. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.49 and a 52 week high of $103.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.59.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other USANA Health Sciences news, insider Paul A. Jones sold 5,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $352,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,682 shares in the company, valued at $257,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brent Neidig sold 1,400 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $99,302.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,406 shares in the company, valued at $99,727.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul A. Jones sold 5,029 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $352,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,919 shares of company stock worth $556,186. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
USNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on USANA Health Sciences to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $78.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, USANA Health Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.33.
USANA Health Sciences Profile
USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on USANA Health Sciences (USNA)
- 2 EV Suppliers Powering To Gains After Raising Views
- Applied Materials Results Show A Slowing Semiconductor Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/15 – 8/19
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.