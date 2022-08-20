USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Stock Holdings Increased by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) by 53.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,253 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in USANA Health Sciences were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 20.2% during the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 11.4% during the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. Institutional investors own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences Stock Performance

USANA Health Sciences stock opened at $70.69 on Friday. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.49 and a 52 week high of $103.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

USANA Health Sciences ( NYSE:USNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.05). USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 8.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. Research analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other USANA Health Sciences news, insider Paul A. Jones sold 5,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $352,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,682 shares in the company, valued at $257,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brent Neidig sold 1,400 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $99,302.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,406 shares in the company, valued at $99,727.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul A. Jones sold 5,029 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $352,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,919 shares of company stock worth $556,186. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

USNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on USANA Health Sciences to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $78.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, USANA Health Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.33.

USANA Health Sciences Profile

(Get Rating)

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

