Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 22,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIOG opened at $207.39 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $173.77 and a 1 year high of $249.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $191.95 and a 200-day moving average of $201.21.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.