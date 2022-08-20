Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 57.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 204.5% in the first quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI opened at $211.79 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $181.67 and a twelve month high of $244.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $197.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.41.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

