Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Position Increased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Vaxcyte were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vaxcyte during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vaxcyte during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vaxcyte during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Vaxcyte during the first quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 9.8% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Vaxcyte alerts:

Insider Transactions at Vaxcyte

In other news, COO Jim Wassil sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $70,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 44,506 shares in the company, valued at $1,119,325.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Paul Sauer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total value of $78,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $621,073.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jim Wassil sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $70,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,119,325.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 70,792 shares of company stock worth $1,667,133. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Vaxcyte Stock Performance

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte stock opened at $26.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 0.52. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a one year low of $16.78 and a one year high of $27.22.

(Get Rating)

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumonia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.