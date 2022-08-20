Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Veritex were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Veritex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Veritex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new position in Veritex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Veritex by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Veritex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

VBTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Veritex to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Veritex from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

In related news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 5,528 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $193,756.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,412,806.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Terry Earley bought 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.50 per share, for a total transaction of $35,990.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,390. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 5,528 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $193,756.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,412,806.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VBTX opened at $32.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.46. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.99 and a 12-month high of $45.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.14). Veritex had a net margin of 35.73% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $94.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Veritex’s payout ratio is presently 29.20%.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

