Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) Shares Gap Up to $12.03

Shares of Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.03, but opened at $12.46. Verona Pharma shares last traded at $12.41, with a volume of 358 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VRNA shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Verona Pharma in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wedbush raised their target price on Verona Pharma from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Verona Pharma from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Verona Pharma Stock Down 6.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $731.45 million, a P/E ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.29.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,263,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,711,230. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 674,824 shares of company stock worth $1,102,377. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verona Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Verona Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Verona Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $1,841,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in Verona Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Verona Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. 61.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

