Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,442 Shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,761 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Preferred Bank were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFBC. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Preferred Bank by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 27,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Preferred Bank by 8.3% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Preferred Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Preferred Bank by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Preferred Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PFBC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Preferred Bank from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James lowered shares of Preferred Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFBC opened at $74.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.88 and its 200-day moving average is $71.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Preferred Bank has a 52 week low of $59.42 and a 52 week high of $81.97.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $59.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.84 million. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 45.27% and a return on equity of 18.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Preferred Bank will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is 23.99%.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

