Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 4,796 Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) by 96.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,775 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,796 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Blackbaud by 112.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Blackbaud in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Blackbaud by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud Price Performance

Shares of BLKB stock opened at $56.39 on Friday. Blackbaud, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.52 and a twelve month high of $86.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.44, a P/E/G ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

Blackbaud ( NASDAQ:BLKB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 8.04% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George H. Ellis sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total transaction of $84,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,598.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Blackbaud news, EVP Kevin W. Mooney sold 3,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $220,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,777 shares in the company, valued at $5,575,505. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director George H. Ellis sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total value of $84,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,598.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,088 shares of company stock worth $624,876 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blackbaud Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K-12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

