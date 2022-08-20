Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 27,169 American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 27,169 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,169,912 shares of the airline’s stock worth $218,247,000 after purchasing an additional 44,225 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,864,681 shares of the airline’s stock worth $105,330,000 after buying an additional 531,471 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,031,787 shares of the airline’s stock worth $90,371,000 after buying an additional 33,569 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,729,555 shares of the airline’s stock worth $84,943,000 after buying an additional 84,962 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,756,635 shares of the airline’s stock worth $31,549,000 after buying an additional 217,523 shares during the period. 53.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

American Airlines Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAL opened at $14.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.01 and a 200-day moving average of $16.09. American Airlines Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.93 and a fifty-two week high of $22.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The airline reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.69) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Argus downgraded American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.56.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.