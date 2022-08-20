Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TimkenSteel were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TMST. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in TimkenSteel by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,104,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,220,000 after purchasing an additional 326,697 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council grew its holdings in TimkenSteel by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 318,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after purchasing an additional 155,493 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in TimkenSteel by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 411,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,791,000 after purchasing an additional 124,119 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in TimkenSteel by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,195,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,719,000 after purchasing an additional 118,665 shares during the period. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in TimkenSteel during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,305,000. Institutional investors own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on TMST shares. StockNews.com lowered TimkenSteel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on TimkenSteel from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

NYSE TMST opened at $16.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $744.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.57. TimkenSteel Co. has a twelve month low of $12.04 and a twelve month high of $26.23.

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. The company's products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.

