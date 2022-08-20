Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) by 71.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,433 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 711.5% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 120.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:VNO opened at $28.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 5.13. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $27.35 and a one year high of $47.26. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.79 and a beta of 1.27.

Vornado Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.60). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $453.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 321.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VNO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust to $24.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vornado Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.14.

About Vornado Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.