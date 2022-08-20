Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,228 Shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 226.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PJT opened at $75.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 0.77. PJT Partners Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.48 and a 1-year high of $89.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.68 and its 200 day moving average is $67.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.77%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PJT. StockNews.com cut PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on PJT Partners to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.20.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

