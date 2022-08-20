Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,468 Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) by 74.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGT. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 730 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,908 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Allegiant Travel

In related news, COO Scott Sheldon sold 914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.77, for a total value of $104,899.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,439,303.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Scott Sheldon sold 914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.77, for a total value of $104,899.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,439,303.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.89, for a total transaction of $56,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $907,071.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,272 shares of company stock valued at $259,817. 15.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allegiant Travel Price Performance

NASDAQ ALGT opened at $102.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Allegiant Travel has a 12-month low of $101.39 and a 12-month high of $215.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 39.87 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.31 and its 200-day moving average is $141.81.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.44). Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 3.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALGT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $245.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $250.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.80.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Further Reading

