Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 3,538 Shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) by 79.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,975 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,538 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Independent Bank Group were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBTX. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 457.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. 73.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Independent Bank Group

In related news, COO Michael B. Hobbs sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total value of $100,926.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,586.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP James C. White sold 876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $63,693.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,782.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael B. Hobbs sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total value of $100,926.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,340,586.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Independent Bank Group Price Performance

IBTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens increased their price target on Independent Bank Group to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Independent Bank Group to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Independent Bank Group to $76.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTX opened at $73.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.82 and a twelve month high of $79.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.71 and its 200-day moving average is $71.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.51.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.04. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 32.74%. The company had revenue of $151.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Independent Bank Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is 31.02%.

Independent Bank Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

