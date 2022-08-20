Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 69.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,125 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,284,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $360,483,000 after buying an additional 297,272 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 893,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $250,602,000 after buying an additional 225,021 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 811,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $226,980,000 after buying an additional 316,001 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 754,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $210,837,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 725,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,481,000 after buying an additional 3,606 shares in the last quarter. 75.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.58, for a total value of $573,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,794,177.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.58, for a total value of $573,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,794,177.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total transaction of $1,318,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 186,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,046,485.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,335 shares of company stock valued at $5,423,569. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $300.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $294.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.73. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $200.86 and a one year high of $389.71. The firm has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.32, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.15.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SEDG. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $348.00 to $389.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $405.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $334.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $373.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $359.68.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

