Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Absci Co. (NASDAQ:ABSI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Absci Co. (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,570 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Absci were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Absci in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Absci in the 1st quarter worth $248,000. Hengehold Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Absci in the 1st quarter worth $621,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Absci by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 123,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Absci in the 1st quarter worth $2,047,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Absci alerts:

Absci Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of ABSI opened at $4.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Absci Co. has a 1-year low of $2.93 and a 1-year high of $23.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Absci Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Absci in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Absci from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Absci from $28.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Absci from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Absci to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Absci presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

(Get Rating)

Absci Corporation, a drug and target discovery company, provides biologic drug candidates and production cell lines using integrated drug creation platform for partners in the United States. Its integrated drug creation platform enables the creation of biologics by unifying the drug discovery and cell line development processes into one process.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Absci Co. (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Absci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.