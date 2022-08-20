Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) by 88.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 201,017 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in RE/MAX were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in RE/MAX by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in RE/MAX by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in RE/MAX by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 18,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in RE/MAX by 143.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in RE/MAX by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

RE/MAX Price Performance

RMAX stock opened at $26.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.48 and a fifty-two week high of $34.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.07. The stock has a market cap of $504.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.72 and a beta of 1.27.

RE/MAX Dividend Announcement

RE/MAX ( NYSE:RMAX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.09. RE/MAX had a positive return on equity of 88.21% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $92.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio is currently -115.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at RE/MAX

In other news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson acquired 4,435 shares of RE/MAX stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.62 per share, for a total transaction of $104,754.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,012,927 shares in the company, valued at $47,545,335.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson bought 4,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.62 per share, with a total value of $104,754.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,012,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,545,335.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson bought 22,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.90 per share, for a total transaction of $538,108.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,064,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,332,205.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 123,885 shares of company stock worth $2,887,325. 3.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RE/MAX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds. It offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

