Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 84.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40,315 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cassaday & Co Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $64.69 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $59.54 and a 12 month high of $82.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.63.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

