Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $505,000 Holdings in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) by 289.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,520 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Thryv were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of THRY. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Thryv by 488.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 373,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,354,000 after buying an additional 309,865 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Thryv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,901,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Thryv by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,408,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,074,000 after acquiring an additional 182,517 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Thryv by 682.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 147,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,060,000 after acquiring an additional 128,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Thryv by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 380,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,669,000 after acquiring an additional 127,888 shares during the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thryv

In other Thryv news, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 101,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total value of $2,608,890.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,876,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,488,892.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,078,737 shares of company stock worth $26,713,670. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Thryv Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of THRY opened at $27.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $949.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.72. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.41 and a 52 week high of $42.99.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $334.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.03 million. Thryv had a return on equity of 38.13% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on THRY. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Thryv in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Thryv to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Thryv Profile

(Get Rating)

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The company provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform; Hub by Thryv, a solution for franchisors to offer real time oversight and day-to-day management of multiple locations; Thryv Leads, an integrated local marketing and lead generation solution, as well as related services; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

Featured Articles

