Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $532,000 Holdings in IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Get Rating) by 87.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,407 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in IDT were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. bought a new stake in IDT in the first quarter worth approximately $15,953,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in IDT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,115,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in IDT by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 88,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,889,000 after acquiring an additional 20,660 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IDT during the 4th quarter worth $634,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of IDT during the 1st quarter worth $443,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of IDT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd.

IDT Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE IDT opened at $26.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.79. The company has a market cap of $703.26 million, a P/E ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.18. IDT Co. has a 1 year low of $21.68 and a 1 year high of $67.30.

IDT (NYSE:IDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $328.35 million during the quarter. IDT had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 16.96%.

About IDT

(Get Rating)

IDT Corporation operates in the communications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Fintech; net2phone-UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service); and Traditional Communications. The Fintech segment offers international money remittance and related value/payment transfer services under the BOSS Revolution brand name; national retail solutions, such as point of sale network providing payment processing, digital advertising, transaction data, and ancillary services under the NRS brand name.

