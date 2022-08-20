Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $571,000 Stake in EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 154,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,903 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in EMCORE were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in EMCORE during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 147.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 13,666 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of EMCORE during the 4th quarter worth about $277,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of EMCORE during the 4th quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 6,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities downgraded shares of EMCORE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EMCORE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.

EMCORE Stock Down 5.5 %

EMCORE Company Profile

NASDAQ EMKR opened at $2.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $97.25 million, a P/E ratio of -37.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.52. EMCORE Co. has a twelve month low of $2.45 and a twelve month high of $8.73.

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Broadband. The company offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as fiber optic gyros products that includes gyroscopes, inertial measurement units (IMU), and inertial navigation systems (INS), as well as QMEMS gyroscopes, accelerometers, IMUs, and INS products primarily for the aerospace and defense markets; and defense optoelectronics comprising optiva platform fiber optic transport systems and erbium doped fiber amplifiers, as well as ruggedized microwave flange-mount transmitters, receivers, and optical delay line products.

