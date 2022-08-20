Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $573,000 Stake in Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,420 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Backblaze were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BLZE. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Backblaze during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in Backblaze in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Backblaze in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,374,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Backblaze in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,339,000. 12.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLZE opened at 7.50 on Friday. Backblaze, Inc. has a 52 week low of 4.81 and a 52 week high of 36.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $231 million and a PE ratio of -5.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of 5.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 8.35.

Backblaze ( NASDAQ:BLZE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported -0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.30 by -0.07. Backblaze had a negative net margin of 52.11% and a negative return on equity of 62.67%. Analysts forecast that Backblaze, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Backblaze from $23.00 to $16.50 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Backblaze from $21.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Backblaze presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 20.38.

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

