Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $574,000 Holdings in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SNEX. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of StoneX Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,500,000. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 418,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,654,000 after purchasing an additional 35,066 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneX Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $802,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 77,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,742,000 after purchasing an additional 11,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kokino LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneX Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $642,000. Institutional investors own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered StoneX Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

In related news, CEO Charles M. Lyon sold 3,511 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.27, for a total transaction of $323,959.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,539 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,643.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other StoneX Group news, COO Xuong Nguyen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,510,535. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Charles M. Lyon sold 3,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.27, for a total value of $323,959.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,643.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 92,631 shares of company stock worth $7,908,555. 16.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of StoneX Group stock opened at $95.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.99. StoneX Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.31 and a 12 month high of $98.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $528.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.60 million. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 0.26%. As a group, analysts anticipate that StoneX Group Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

