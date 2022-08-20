Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $574,000 Holdings in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SNEX. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of StoneX Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,500,000. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 418,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,654,000 after purchasing an additional 35,066 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneX Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $802,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 77,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,742,000 after purchasing an additional 11,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kokino LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneX Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $642,000. Institutional investors own 73.37% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, TheStreet lowered StoneX Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.
Insider Buying and Selling
StoneX Group Stock Performance
Shares of StoneX Group stock opened at $95.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.99. StoneX Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.31 and a 12 month high of $98.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.
StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $528.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.60 million. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 0.26%. As a group, analysts anticipate that StoneX Group Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.
About StoneX Group
StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on StoneX Group (SNEX)
- 2 EV Suppliers Powering To Gains After Raising Views
- Applied Materials Results Show A Slowing Semiconductor Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/15 – 8/19
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.